Difference between MRT Pass and Rapid Pass explained

Dhaka entered the era of metro rail last December with the inauguration of MRT-6. Citizens of Dhaka have used and enjoyed the services of metro rail, and since the beginning, both MRT Pass and Rapid Pass have been used by regular commuters of the metro rail to bypass ticket queues.

From the beginning of November, Dhaka Transportation Coordination Authority (DTCA), have launched a campaign to popularise the Rapid Pass among Dhaka residents. While the Rapid Pass is meant to eventually serve all forms of transportation services within Dhaka city, right now it can be used to ride the MRT-6 metro rail, and specific BRTC bus services.

We spoke to Dhrubo Alam, Deputy Transport Planner at DTCA, and he clarified that, "The Rapid Pass can be used on the MRT-6, and on BRTC buses, initially on the shuttle route between Uttara and Diabari. We hope to include Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, the railway, and toll collection on the expressway under Rapid Pass usage soon."

The Rapid Pass can be availed from select branches of Dutch Bangla Bank Limited, as well as booths outside the MRT-6 stations in Uttara North and Agargaon.

The MRT Pass, on the other hand, can be availed at metro rail stations that are open for service. Although it says on the pass that it is "Rapid Pass Compatible", MRT Pass users can only use it on the metro rail for now, and other usages are not currently available.

On the website of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, it says that the MRT Pass users will be able to use them for a variety of transportation usages in the near future.