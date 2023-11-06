Cox’s Bazar, 3 more dists to get new trains

BR plans to launch them next month

Bangladesh Railway (BR) is going to start operating four new intercity trains between Dhaka and the districts of Noakhali, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet, and Cox's Bazar -- a new destination to soon come under the rail network.

The tentative arrival and departure schedules have already been fixed for the trains expected to be launched in November-December to enhance the country's railway services, BR sources said.

A proposal for the launch of four new intercity trains has been submitted to the railways ministry, and it will subsequently be forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office for approval, BR Director General Quamrul Ahsan told The Daily Star yesterday.

BR sources said the proposal includes several names and possible launch dates for each of the trains and that the prime minister will make the final decision.

The schedule for the new trains has already been incorporated into a new timetable, which is expected to be implemented soon, sources added.

Currently, BR operates some 300 trains, including 106 intercity trains, to various destinations daily.

According to BR documents, the train on the Dhaka-Sylhet route is expected to make only two stops, taking 5 hours and 30 minutes to complete its journey. Currently, BR operates four intercity trains on the route.

The train on the Dhaka-Noakhali route is expected to make 13 stops, taking 5 hours and 40 minutes to complete its journey. Currently, BR operates one intercity train on the route.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at a rally in Lalmonirhat's Patgram in 2011, promised to bring Burimari under the rail network, BR sources said.

To fulfil that promise, BR is going to launch an intercity train on the Dhaka-Lalmonirhat route that is expected to make 14 stops, taking 9 hours and 30 minutes for the up journey and 9 hours and 50 minutes for the return journey.

"We will operate local and commuter trains to Burimari from Lalmonirhat," a BR official said, wishing not to be named.

Currently, BR operates one intercity train on the route.

BR has built a new rail line between Chattogram's Dohazari and Cox's Bazar, and the prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the line on November 11.

The state-run transport authority is going to launch a train on the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route that is expected to make two stops, taking 8 hours and 10 minutes for the journey.

The train is likely to launch in early December, sources said.

Since 2009, when Awami League took power, the BR launched 143 new trains and extended routes of 44 other trains, according to official documents.