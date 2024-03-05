Congestion on the Dhaka-Ctg highway as locals protest gas supply cut

Heavy traffic jam was reported on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway as residents of Munshiganj's Gazaria protested the suspension of gas supply in the area by blocking it.

According to locals, they occupied the busy road for 2 hours starting around noon creating heavy traffic jam on the highway. Around 2:00pm, after receiving assurance from administration, they moved from the highway easing the traffic congestion.

However, later, around 4:00pm, they again took position on the highway. The responsible officials are trying to convince them to move from the highway, reports our local correspondent.

According to locals, the Titas Gas Authority stopped gas supply to most areas of Gazaria Upazila from February 25th. They said the decision came without any notice or prior announcement.

They said the protest started when, around 11:30am, the Titas Gas Authority came to disconnect the "illegal transmission lines" in the Dori Bausia area of Bausia Union.

Gazaria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Kohinur Akhtar said, "Traffic became normal when we persuaded them and removed them from the road."

However, as of 5:00pm, thousands of men and women from several nearby villages again gathered on the highway creating heavy traffic jams.

Gazaria Bhaberchar Highway Police Officer-in-Charge, Md Humayun Kabir said, "Most of the agitators are women. They have been suffering due to a lack of gas. They want a quick solution. They were removed from the highway. But they are back again. It is causing traffic jam on the highway. We're trying to convince them to move away from the highway."