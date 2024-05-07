Transport
Star Digital Report
Tue May 7, 2024 08:25 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 08:29 PM

Transport

CCC, CMP sign agreement for road safety

Star Digital Report
Tue May 7, 2024 08:25 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 08:29 PM

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) have signed an agreement to work together for road safety.

CEO of CCC Sheikh Mohammed Tauhidul Islam and Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) of CMP Abdul Warish signed the deal on behalf of their respective agencies, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy were present on the occasion at the CCC seminar room yesterday, said a press release.

Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) has partnered with CCC to reduce road traffic deaths and casualties in the city. With technical support from BIGRS, CCC, and CMP are collaborating for safer roads.

CCC and CMP will set up a coordination mechanism to address crashes and casualties using data and evidence. They will analyze the data and jointly publish road safety reports annually.

The agencies will also work together to identify high-risk locations and corridors where design interventions and enforcement measures need to be enhanced.

