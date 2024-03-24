Transport
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 24, 2024 01:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 02:15 PM

Transport

Bus Rapid Transit: 7 flyovers on Dhaka-Gazipur route opened

Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 24, 2024 01:01 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 24, 2024 02:15 PM
7 BRT Project Flyovers Open for Traffic
FILE PHOTO: STAR

Seven flyovers that were built on the Dhaka-Gazipur route under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project were formally opened to traffic today.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today inaugurated the flyovers virtually from his Secretariat office.

"These are Eid gifts for holidaymakers. We are opening these flyovers to make people's Eid journey smooth," Quader said.

bus transport company
BRT line-3: Promises falling flat

He said they hope to launch the BRT services within this year.

The 20.5-kilometre bus corridor, the country's first dedicated rapid bus service, will allow people to reach Dhaka from Gazipur, the nearby city where cost of living is much lower, in 35-40 minutes.

This journey now takes somewhere between 1.5 and four hours. From the airport, one will be able to take the metro rail to reach other parts of Dhaka.

BRT project in Dhaka7 BRT Project Flyovers Open for TrafficBus Rapid Transit
Comments

ঈদের কেনাকাটা
|অর্থনীতি

ঈদের কেনাকাটা: স্বাভাবিকের তুলনায় বিক্রি বেড়েছে ৫০-৬০ শতাংশ

নিউমার্কেট ও ফার্মগেটে ফুটপাতের বিক্রেতাদের বিক্রি ভালো। নিম্ন ও মধ্য আয়ের হাজারো ক্রেতা সেখানে ভিড় করছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

খুলে দেওয়া হলো বিআরটি প্রকল্পের ৭ ফ্লাইওভার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification