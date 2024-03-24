Bus Rapid Transit: 7 flyovers on Dhaka-Gazipur route opened

Seven flyovers that were built on the Dhaka-Gazipur route under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project were formally opened to traffic today.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today inaugurated the flyovers virtually from his Secretariat office.

"These are Eid gifts for holidaymakers. We are opening these flyovers to make people's Eid journey smooth," Quader said.

He said they hope to launch the BRT services within this year.

The 20.5-kilometre bus corridor, the country's first dedicated rapid bus service, will allow people to reach Dhaka from Gazipur, the nearby city where cost of living is much lower, in 35-40 minutes.

This journey now takes somewhere between 1.5 and four hours. From the airport, one will be able to take the metro rail to reach other parts of Dhaka.