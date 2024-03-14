BR launches train on Dhaka-Burimari route

Bangladesh Railway (BR) authorities on Tuesday launched operation of the much-awaited inter-city train on the Dhaka-Burimari route.

Lawmaker from Lalmonirhat-1 constituency (Hatibandha-Patgram) Motahar Hossain inaugurated the new train service -- Burimari Express -- at Burimari Station in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila on Tuesday noon.

According to BR, the Burimari Express train has 17 coaches, including 14 passenger coaches and a powered car.

Almost all the coaches which are added to the Burimari Express are old and newly painted, locals alleged.

Locals said they were not happy at all as the train was supposed to be operated directly from Burimari Station, which is not happening right now.

For now, the new inter-city train will be operated directly from Lalmonirhat Station and passengers at Burimari Station will be connected with that through a shuttle train.

Mentionable, the distance from Burimari Station to Lalmonirhat Station is about 81km, while the distance from Dhaka to Burimari Station, the longest rail route in the country, is about 529km.

President of Importer and Exporter Association at Burimari Port Ruhul Amin Babul, also chairman of Patgram Upazila Parishad, said local people cannot accept that the origin of the newly launched inter-city train will be Lalmonirhat Station.

"If the train is not operated directly from Burimari Station within the next three months, we will go for a bigger agitation in future," he said.

Lalmonirhat Railway Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) Abdullah Al Mamun for now the origin of the train is Lalmonirhat, but it will be extended to Burimari Station later on.

"There are some infrastructural problems at Burimari Station. The wash-feed to wash and clean the coached will be constructed at the railway station soon," he added.

Western Railway's General Manager (GM) Asim Kumar Talukdar said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier promised to launched the train service on Dhaka-Burimari route.

But, as there are no new coaches at present, old coaches from Pakshi division have been repainted and added to the newly-inaugurated Burimari Express train, he added.

"We will replace the old ones with new coaches very soon," he said, adding that Dhaka-Burimari route is the longest rail route in the country.

Contacted, Lawmaker from Lalmonirhat-1 constituency Motahar Hossain said local people with be more benefited if the train is operated directly from Burimari Station to Dhaka.