48-hour transport strike in Ctg

Transports owners and workers yesterday called a 48-hour strike across Chattogram from today to press home their four-point demand.

The demands include compensation for buses burnt by the students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet).

The decision was taken in a meeting of Greater Chattogram Public Transports' Owners and Workers Unity.

The association convener Manjur Alam Chowdhury chaired the meeting.

The strike will be enforced from 6:00am today, said Manjur Alam in a press briefing after the meeting.

Meanwhile, two Cuet students were killed and another was injured in a road accident around 3:30pm on Monday when their motorbike collided head-on with a bus of Shah Amanat Paribahan on the Chattogram-Kaptai road in Rangunia's Saptapir shrine area.

Police seized the bus the same day and arrested the driver on Wednesday.

Protesting the deaths, students torched a bus on that day and seized two buses of Shah Amanat Paribahan on Monday.

On Thursday, the aggravated students torched the two other buses when the Cuet authorities issued a circular asking the students to vacate the dormitories.