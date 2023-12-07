Trauma-informed services crucial to empower gender-based violence survivors

Survivor-centred and trauma-informed services are crucial to empower gender-based violence survivors, according to a UN study.

Survivor-centred approach involves establishing a relationship with the survivor to promote their emotional and physical well-being, while trauma-informed approach ensures that all employees of the organisation or system realise how trauma can affect a person, family or community.

The report, "Justice, Accountability and Support: Essential Services for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence," also highlighted the urgent need to bridge the gap between survivors and health, police, justice, and social services.

The report, a united initiative by UNFPA, Unicef, and UN Women to actively assist the government in its efforts to eliminate all types of violence against women and children, was revealed at a city hotel yesterday.

Stakeholders and survivors from Dhaka, Jamalpur, Kurigram, and Manikganj participated in the study.

Alongside highlighting gaps in legal framework and services for sexual and gender-based violence victims, the study also examined existing policies and services in comparison to the set minimum standards outlined in Essential Services Package for Women and Girls Subject to Violence developed by UN agencies in 2015.

The report also pointed towards the need for training and capacity building of police officers in this regard and encouraging reporting of GBV by raising awareness alongside increased investment in social services and psychosocial support for survivors.

"It is critical to have a comprehensive and coordinated response to address the multifaceted challenges faced by gender-based violence survivors," said Emma Brigham, Unicef deputy representative to Bangladesh.

Stressing the importance for scaling up investments to upgrade prevention efforts, UN Women Programme Coordinator Shrabana Datta said, "It is essential to work holistically in an intersectional and coordinated way and involve all stakeholders."

Masaki Watabe, deputy representative of UNFPA Bangladesh, said partnerships with the relevant government, civil society organisations and development partners are key to preventing GBV.