Shipbreaking workers form human chain demanding timely Eid bonus

Shipbreaking yard workers in Chattogram formed a human chain today demanding that shipbreaking yard owners pay workers their bonuses before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Under the banner of Shipbreaking Workers Trade Union Forum, they formed a human chain around 4:00pm in front of the Chattogram Press Club in the Jamal Khan area, reports our staff correspondent.

Tapan Dutta, president of the forum, said many shipbreaking yard owners have for years been depriving workers of their Eid bonuses, using a loophole in the existing law.

"Getting Eid bonus is a right of a worker. So, yard owners should give workers festival bonuses at the right time," he demanded.

Fazlul Kabir Mintu, a trade union leader, said dismantling ships is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. But yard owners are depriving workers by not paying bonuses which they deserve.