Govt to ensure violence-free society for children: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said there is still a long way to go before a society free from violence, exploitation and torture can be established for children.

"The current government wants to upgrade the justice system for children to an international standard. For this reason, the law ministry has taken various measures," he added.

The minister was speaking at an event organised on the occasion of inaugurating refurbished Child-Sensitive Courtrooms under the "Strengthening Capacity of Judicial System for Child Protection in Bangladesh (SCJSCPB) Project".

It was held at Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital.

The project was implemented by the ministry and UNICEF Bangladesh.

Under this project, 10 courtrooms in nine districts have been refurbished.

The minister also said they have incorporated effective rules in the Children Act.

Adequate logistics support, separate courtrooms, congenial environment and trained manpower are needed to ensure the effective enforcement of this law. Simultaneously, relevant knowledge and competence of all concerned are vital, he noted.

Huq said his ministry has been working to enhance the capacity of the training institutions to execute relevant laws related to child rights and set up separate courts for children.