Equal, inalienable rights foundation of freedom, justice: UN resident coordinator

UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis has said that equal and inalienable rights of all is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace -- values that are more important than ever in today's world.

She made the comment at the closing ceremony of a photo exhibition titled, "Rage and Hope", held December 14-18, jointly organised by the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh and Drik Picture Library at the Drik Gallery in the city today, according to a statement.

The event was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights on December 10.

As a celebration of freedom of expression, the photo exhibition provided a platform to photographers to highlight their work from across Bangladesh, visually exploring expressions of the fight for the rights of women, Indigenous communities, the LGBTQ community, students, the rights of climate displaced communities amongst others.

The curator of the exhibition, Dr Shahidul Alam, worked on rights issues, with photography as the primary medium, for several years. he has selected a remarkable collection of past and contemporary photos from across the country.

Gwen Lewis expressed her appreciation for the extraordinary Bangladeshi photographers and their "depiction and recognition of the inherent dignity of individuals standing up for what they believe."