Attacks on opposition marked the year

Rights body says in recent report

BNP activists and police personnel in riot gear face to face on the VIP Road during yesterday’s clash centring the party’s rally in front of the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan on October 28, 2023. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Over the past year, 9,248 people were arrested in 416 cases centring 400 political events conducted by BNP and like-minded parties, according to Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF).

Of the cases, 124 were filed and 2,807 members of the BNP or its allies were arrested between November 1 and December 30, 2023, the foundation, which analysed over 18 media outlets, said.

Additionally, 1,539 BNP activists were convicted in 98 cases dating back to 2013 and 2018, they said.

"The courts ran till late at night to ensure that these convictions happen… A total of 62 leaders and activists were sentenced for 42 months in an old case from 2018."

The report also pointed out that that the year was marked by violent physical attacks on opposition members.

There were at least 21 attacks between October 16 and December 5, perpetrated by masked assailants wearing helmets.

Twelve of them took place in Natore, five were in Naogaon, three in Rajshahi and one in Pabna.

In these attacks, three people were killed and 17 gravely injured, while one was abducted.

"The attackers either hacked the victims on the chest and back, or bludgeoned them and broke their limbs," said the report, adding that the victims could not recognise their attackers in a single instance.

Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), in their annual report released yesterday, said four people were killed in such attacks.

It said at least 130 homes of opposition leaders and activists were attacked, vandalised or torched.

Regarding the convictions in old cases, it put the figure at 1,641 people convicted between August and December 2023.

The report further said that as many as 1,400 people were convicted in 82 cases just between December 7 and December 24.

It added that five people were killed in electoral violence, and as many 902 were injured in December 2023.

MSF said that over the year, at least 10 people were killed, and eight suffered bullet-wounds in electoral violence.

It said there were 59 allegations of law enforcers arbitrarily picking up people and reports of 53 individuals who were picked up, showed up as arrested in different police stations and courts.

HRSS said there were more allegations of enforced disappearance in 2023 compared to 2022.

It tracked 31 people who were forcibly disappeared for up to three days, of whom 19 were later shown arrested, and six were released.

No information could be obtained about the six others, it said.