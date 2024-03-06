11 yrs Taqi murder: Ivy demands speedy trial of killers

Demanding justice for Tanwir Muhammad Taqi, who was murdered in 2013, Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy urged the government to punish the culprits following a speedy trial, regardless of how influential they are.

She said this to reporters in front of Taqi's grave at Bandar upazila this morning, on the 11th anniversary of his death, reports our Narayanganj correspondent.

"Taqi murder was shocking for all of us. Not only the people of Bangladesh, but all Bangla-speaking people in the world know that a brutal murder took place in Narayanganj 11 years ago," she said.

"We all had the demand of a swift trial in the murder case. Despite the existence of all the evidence, however, this trial has yet to begin for unknown reasons," she added.

"I would urge the government to identify murderers, no matter how influential they are, and hold an exemplary trial and punishment for the murder," said the mayor.

Seventeen-year-old Taqi went missing after he left home on ShaistaKhan Road for Sudhijon Pathagar, a local library, around 4:00pm on March 6, 2013. His body was found a day later in Shitalakhya river.