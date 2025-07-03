Won’t accept any implementation delay: Nahid

National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam yesterday said his party would not accept any delay or political maneuver over implementing the Teesta master plan.

The NCP leader made the remarks while speaking at a rally in front of Ghoshpara Liberation War Memorial in Kurigram town.

Nahid also stressed that the master plan must be realistic, inclusive, and tailored to meet the needs of Kurigram's vulnerable communities.

"Kurigram stands for the struggles of landless char dwellers, the sorrow of border killings, and the unfulfilled promises of water-sharing treaties," he said.

The district also represents both historical defiance and deprivation, from Taramon Bibi's fight to the July uprising, he said.

"If we want a just and inclusive Bangladesh, we must uphold the dignity of Kurigram," Nahid said.

He also said, "Even though the fascist regime has collapsed, the fascist structure remains intact. Mafia control, land-grabbing, and political terrorism continue. NCP aims to dismantle this old order and build a fair, equitable Bangladesh."

Around 12:30pm, the NCP's "Desh Gorte July Podojatra" (July March to Build the Nation) entered Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila from Rangpur. After a stop at Trimohoni Bazar, the march reached Ghoshpara around 2:00pm, where thousands of party activists joined a brief rally.

Addressing another rally at Rajarhat, Nahid announced that the NCP would unveil its manifesto for the reconstruction of Bangladesh at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on August 3.

"We vow to resist those who are conspiring to derail the people's uprising," he said.

Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator (south) of NCP, addressed the police and said, "Dear brothers in the police force, do not become BNP's police. The Awami League government once tried to turn the police into its own, and you saw the consequences of that. We urge you not to align with any political party. Instead, stand for Bangladesh."

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, its chief coordinator (north) Sarjis Alam, joint chief coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud and member secretary Akhtar Hossain, among others, addressed the rally.