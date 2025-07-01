BNP to consider China’s Teesta offer if elected

The BNP would consider China's proposal on the Teesta issue positively if it came to power through elections, said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"We explained our needs and requirements regarding this project, and they responded positively -- they are working on it," Fakhrul told reporters at a briefing at the BNP chairperson's office following a five-day tour of China.

A high-level nine-member BNP delegation, led by Fakhrul, went to China on June 22 at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The BNP delegation held meetings with senior CPC leaders and discussed bilateral issues and ways to strengthen ties between the CPC and the BNP.

China has expressed its willingness to work with Bangladesh's next elected government "with even greater sincerity, steadfastness, love and affection," he said.

The BNP delegation also urged China to play a more effective role in ensuring the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingya refugees to their homeland in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

"China is working on this matter with great interest and sincerity. They are trying to persuade the Myanmar government so that this expectation is fulfilled swiftly."

Fakhrul also stressed China's interest in regional cooperation, saying, "China is quite interested in us maintaining good relations with our neighbours."

Reiterating the BNP's support for the "One China" policy, he said, "We have never deviated from the One China policy. A trade centre from Taiwan was set up here for a few days. It was later removed. We have never moved away from this stance. We reiterated it."

In the meetings, the BNP made its position clear on "pursuing balanced development and fostering closer ties with all key regional neighbours and development partners", Fakhrul said.

Meanwhile, at a general meeting of the Jatiyatabadi Ulama Dal, BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan said if someone wants to create conflict over proportional representation, they do not believe in the core ideology of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is not the property of anyone alone. A year ago, the Awami League suffered the consequences of thinking that way. If anyone still has the same misconception, it would be a serious mistake," he said, reports BSS.