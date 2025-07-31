Landlord killed inside BNP office for seeking rent

A landlord was beaten to death allegedly by local BNP activists in Narayanganj’s Araihazar yesterday, following a dispute over unpaid rent for a local party office set up on his property.

The victim is Md Jahangir Hossain, 57, of Salmodi Nayapara village. Local BNP leaders claimed Jahangir was the assistant general secretary of the Mahmudpur union unit of Jatiyatbadi Matsyajibi Dal, but his family denied he had any political ties.

Khandaker Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Araihazar Police Station, said the incident took place around 11:30am at Salmodi Bazar after Jahangir went to the newly set-up party office to demand due rent.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the shop space belonged to the victim. A few months ago, local BNP leaders had established a party office there," the OC said. The dispute reportedly escalated when Jahangir confronted them, leading to an altercation inside the BNP office, during which he was beaten.

Jahangir was taken to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead. Police said there were injury marks on his body.

"We have received complaints about one local BNP leader, Tota Mia Pradhan, his son, nephews, and several BNP activists. The matter is under investigation," the OC added.

Dr Ashraful Amin, resident medical officer at the health complex, said, "The man was brought dead to the hospital. We found a deep cut on his head. It could have been caused by a sharp object. When the body was brought in, they claimed he had been in a road accident. We suspected foul play and informed police."

Jahangir's son Rasel told The Daily Star that after the AL government's fall last August, local BNP men, led by Tota Mia Pradhan, former general secretary of the Mahmudpur Union unit of BNP, merged three shops at the bazar to set up a party office.

A banner reading "BNP Office – Ward 7, Mahmudpur Union" was put up in front of the tin-shed structure.

"Without informing us, they set up the party office. Two of the shops belong to my uncles, and they received rent, but we got nothing. Despite several meetings, they refused to pay us. Today, when my father went to ask for due rent, they beat him inside the office," Rasel alleged.

However, Tota Mia's son Khokon Pradhan denied Jahanhgir was beaten.

"He [Jahangir] tore down our party banner today. As other party leaders including my father were present, there was scuffle. My father slapped him, and Jahangir struck back. At one stage, Jahangir suddenly fell sick."

Identifying himself as a BNP activist, Khokon added, "We had already decided to vacate Jahangir's shop... He was not beaten; he collapsed and died during the scuffle due to a sudden health issue."

Despite Khokon's claims, locals said Jahangir was assaulted with sticks by several BNP leaders.

Yusuf Ali Bhuiyan, Araihazar upazila BNP president, said he came to know about the new party office and the whole issue after visiting the victim's family yesterday.

"The incident is absolutely shameful," he added.

Last night, BNP's Narayanganj unit expelled Tota Mia Pradhan; Khokon Pradhan, former associate general secretary of Narayanganj Chhtra Dal; Rasel Pradhan; Alam Mia; and Saddam Hossain, from the party for their alleged involvement in the killing.

Mahmudpur union BNP president Masum Shikari said, "Our BNP office is located at the entrance of the market. Another office was opened in front of Tota Pradhan's house. He is a supporter of Mahmudur Rahman Suman. Suman and his associates regularly visited that office."

Suman is the assistant economic affairs secretary of the BNP's central committee.

Talking to local BNP leaders, it emerged that there are four factions of BNP operating in Araihazar.

The body has been sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for an autopsy. A murder case is being filed, police confirmed.