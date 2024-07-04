Teesta project decision lies with Bangladesh: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said today that the Teesta river is a Bangladeshi river, and it is up to Bangladesh to decide on any projects concerning it.

"The Teesta river is within the territory of Bangladesh. So it is your river. Any project regarding the Teesta River is for Bangladesh to decide upon. That decision must be respected by all of us," he said.

The ambassador made these remarks during a DCAB Talk at the Jatiya Press Club, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh, ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China next week.

Responding to a question, the ambassador said China had proposed a Teesta River Management project following a request from Bangladesh and was awaiting a response.

When asked if India and China could work jointly on the Teesta project, he said China was ready, but the decision rests with Bangladesh. He denied any tension between India and China over the project.

Regarding potential agreements to be signed during the prime minister's visit to China, the ambassador said he could not comment on specifics at this time.

However, he mentioned that discussions between the two countries would focus on infrastructure, trade, the financial sector, the digital economy, education, media cooperation, and the development of Bangladesh's southern region.