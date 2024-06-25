We must accept the most beneficial Teesta proposal: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government will receive the most beneficial proposal for the country and its people over implementation of the Teesta master plan project.

"We have taken Teesta projects. China and India have given separate proposals to implement the project. We must accept the proposal which will be more beneficial for the people of our country," she said.

The premier made the remarks while replying to questions regarding the outcome of her two-day state visit to India on June 21-22 in a press conference at the Gono Bhaban in the capital.

She said there are many proposals over implementation of the Teesta Project.

"But we must consider how much the project is applicable for my country, how much its return will be helpful for the welfare of the people after its completion alongside the capability to repay the loan," she said.

China has completed a physical survey while India wants to do another regarding the implementation of the project.

"We will accept the survey that will be more suitable and beneficial for us," she said.

The premier said India expressed a desire to send technical team in this regard. Bangladesh will sit with their technical team, she added.

She said Bangladesh has a longstanding issue over the Teesta river water sharing with India.

"So, it will be easy for Bangladesh if India does the Teesta project. In that case, we won't need to talk about the Teesta water sharing always," she added.