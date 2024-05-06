UZ polls candidate list exposes AL's political bankruptcy: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today said the list of candidates for the Upazila Parishad polls has exposed how Awami League has turned into an empty vessel, as genuine politicians are being sidelined from the election race.

"The common people are not joining the upazila polls. The pro-democracy people are not showing interest in contesting the polls," he said.

Speaking at a human chain, the BNP leader also said the majority of ruling party ministers, MPs are primarily businessmen and opportunists. "They're buying nominations while those who do politics are no longer there in the elections."

Pointing to the Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, he said, "Your party has become an empty box... So, think of your party first and then talk about BNP. An empty vessel makes much noise. Your voices are louder because your Awami League has become an empty vessel."

Rizvi said the ruling party leaders often talk about BNP's weakness, failures and frustration just to cover up their own party's crumbling and dismal condition.

Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel Mukti Parishad organised the human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia (from house arrest), joint secretary general Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel and other jailed leaders of the party and its associate bodies.

Rizvi said the ruling party made frantic efforts but failed to garner public support for the sham elections to upazila parishads.

He said although the high command asked the relatives of the ministers and MPs not to be candidates in the upazila polls, hardly anyone paid heed to it.

"The wives, sons, daughters, and brothers-in-law who are contesting the elections are arguing that if 20 or 30 of the prime minister's relatives can participate in the upazila elections, then why should they be excluded? This is the situation," Rizvi said.