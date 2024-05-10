Today’s Rallies: 18 conditions for AL, 19 for BNP

Archrivals Awami League and BNP are going to hold rallies in the capital today.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) yesterday gave permission to ruling AL to hold its "peace and development rally" on Gaznabi Road at Mohammadpur on 18 conditions.

While opposition BNP got the police permission on 19 conditions to hold a rally in front of its Nayapaltan office, demanding the unconditional release of Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other jailed leaders and the withdrawal of false cases against its acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

AL's Dhaka city (north) unit will hold the rally at 2:30pm while BNP's programme, to be organised by its Dhaka city (south) unit, will start at 3:00pm.

This is for the second time the ruling party is organising a rally to counter that of the BNP since the January 7 national election.

On January 30, the BNP held black-flag processions, calling for the termination of the 12th parliament.The same day, the AL organised processions protesting the "undemocratic activities" of BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami.