Star Digital Report
Fri May 10, 2024 01:17 AM
Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 01:28 AM

Today's Dhaka rallies: 18 conditions for AL, 19 for BNP

Archrivals Awami League and BNP are going to hold rallies in the capital today.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) yesterday gave permission to the ruling AL to hold its "peace and development rally" on Gaznabi Road in Mohammadpur on 18 conditions.

The opposition BNP got police permission on 19 conditions to hold a rally in front of its Nayapaltan office, demanding the unconditional release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other jailed leaders and the withdrawal of false cases against its acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

AL's Dhaka city (north) unit will hold the rally at 2:30pm while BNP's programme, to be organised by its Dhaka city (south) unit, will start at 3:00pm.

This is the second time the ruling party is organising a rally to counter that of the BNP since the January 7 national election.

On January 30, the BNP held black-flag processions, calling for the termination of the 12th parliament. The same day, the AL organised processions protesting the "undemocratic activities" of BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami.

