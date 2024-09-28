State reforms not possible with AL cohorts in admin: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed today said it will not be possible to make state reforms keeping cohorts of Awami League in various key positions of administration.

He made the remarks while addressing a memorial meeting held for Shaheed Jahiduzzaman Tanvir, who was shot dead by police firing during anti-discrimination student movement, in the capital's Dakshinkhan.

Rizvi said around 2,000 people were killed in the last 36 days till the ouster of fascist Sheikh Hasina's regime during the July-August movement.

Those who opened fire on common people to protect Hasina's regime are still holding various key positions, he said.

The BNP leader demanded removal of cohorts of AL before making any reforms saying state reforms cannot be possible without bringing the killers to book.

He said AL enforced authoritarian rule seizing the people's voting rights and finally it wanted to cling into power by killing students and general masses.

Those who carried out carnage must be brought to justice, otherwise, souls of the martyrs won't get peace, he said.

About Bangladesh, India relations, Rizvi said: "At first India will have to respect our independence and sovereignty as a friend, leaving aside their lordship attitude".

He said when the entire world rejected Sheikh Hasina's one-party election, only India supported it.

"The border between Bangladesh and India is seen as the bloodiest one. The days of bowing down to India has come to an end. The people of Bangladesh will never be on their knees again," he said.

He urged the interim government to hold a free, fair and neutral election after making required reforms.