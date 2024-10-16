State reforms: CA to hold 2nd round of talks with parties October 19

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will hold talks on reforms with some political parties on October 19.

This will be the second round of his dialogue aimed at advancing the reform process, said Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, deputy press secretary to the CA.

At a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday, he said that Gonoforum, Bangladesh Jatiya Party, 12-Party Alliance, Liberal Democratic Party, Jatiya Mukti Council, Labour Party, the alliance of like-minded nationalist parties and some others will be invited to the dialogue.

Asked if the Jatiya Party would be invited, he said the chief adviser's dialogue with political parties is an ongoing process, and a decision regarding the JP's invitation would be made later.

On October 5, Prof Yunus held talks with the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Ganatantra Mancha, Left Democratic Alliance, Hefazat-e-Islam, Islami Andolon Bangladesh and Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party.

Responding to another query, Azad yesterday said the interim government is unaware of any "minus two" formula. "There have been no discussions about this in any government meetings, and there is no likelihood of such an issue being discussed."

As a journalist sought his comment on the BNP's recent statement that it did not want to see another "minus-two" attempt, the deputy press secretary said, "Please ask the BNP what they have said and why."

'GOVT WORKING TO IDENTIFY SYNDICATES'

Talking about syndicates of traders, Azad said that the interim government was working to identify the syndicates to check the price hike of essentials.

"Efforts are on to identify and bust the syndicates of traders. We are seeking your [journalists] cooperation. If you have information on the syndicates who are manipulating prices, let us know about it. If you cooperate with the government by providing information, the government will of course take steps."

Mentioning that ordinary people are worried about the price hike of essentials, Azad said that the government has already taken some steps to bring down the prices to affordable levels.

"The price of eggs is going up. The tariff on egg imports has already been reduced to 13 percent from 33 percent."

The deputy press secretary said the government has decided to cut the duty on edible oil imports by five percent and withdraw VAT on its imports.

He said the government has started selling agricultural products, including potato, onion and vegetables, at affordable prices under an Open Market Sale (OMS) programme at different places of the capital.

The products are now being sold at 20 points and the number will be increased later.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Safiqul Alam was present at the press briefing.