Recent violence: BNP writes to diplomats

BNP yesterday sent a seven-page letter to the embassies and high commissions in Dhaka disentangling itself from the violence that took place surrounding its grand rally on Saturday.

The letter -- signed by Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, chairman of BNP's foreign relations committee -- was dispatched around mid-day, hours before Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen was scheduled to brief the diplomats stationed in Dhaka on the current political situation at the State Guest House Jamuna.

BNP wrote to the diplomats so that the ruling Awami League cannot present it as "an arsonist party", The Daily Star has learnt from BNP leaders who wished not to be named.

Rather, the BNP wanted to categorically state that the ruling party men were involved in the violence seen on Saturday and Sunday that led to "chaos and damage to public lives and properties".

The BNP is now collecting video footage to analyse who was behind the attacks on Saturday's rally, the leaders said.

The footage they have at present shows the police along with some unknown people attacked the BNP leaders and activists on the day of the rally, they claimed. They are trying to find out who they were and why they came to the rally as the entire Nayapaltan area was under the control of the police then.

In the letter, which had seven sub-sections, the BNP categorically denied any part in the violence that befell the commercial centre of Dhaka on Saturday.

To further its point, the BNP cited the peaceful and non-violent environment of its regional gatherings across Bangladesh since July last year and a grand rally in Dhaka before the one on Saturday.

"While we are edging closer to success in our peaceful campaign for the revival of democracy in Bangladesh, the ruling Awami League, fearing our collective power, has opted for a path of discord and clashes."

The attacks were orchestrated by certain individuals from the Awami League government's "heavily politicised law-enforcement agencies" and its party men, said the letter, which was seen by The Daily Star.

AL's activists started "attacking the extension of a peaceful BNP rally near the Kakrail intersection" and threw bricks at a gate near the chief justice's residence.

In so doing, they "tried to falsely legitimise police intervention".

"In a situation where the police force needed to maintain a professional and impartial role, the police themselves initiated aggressive actions by chasing and assaulting BNP activists who were heading to the rally in Paltan. Tear gas was fired, and sound grenades were deployed recklessly against unarmed and defenceless BNP party men."

Many journalists and media workers, who are responsible for carrying out their professional duties, have not been spared, the letter said.

All the allegations of clashes and arson attacks occurred in locations far from the BNP's primary grand rally venue in Nayapaltan, so there is no possibility of its central leaders or grassroots members being involved in the events in any way, the letter said.

"We view this as an integral part of Awami League's three-pronged strategy: first, undermining the BNP's peaceful and non-violent demonstrations with controversial clashes and confrontations; second, spreading widespread fear and intimidation among millions of opposition grassroots and followers through violent attacks; and third, ensnaring BNP leaders and key activists in fabricated, high-risk cases in a vain effort to keep us away from the ongoing one-point demand movement," the letter said.

The letter also condemned the police raids at the residences of top BNP leaders with the view to arresting them for the violence on Saturday.

Police arrested BNP Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo's youngest son, Tajwar Awal, after not finding the former at their home. They also apprehended the younger brother of Ishraque Hossain, a member of BNP's International Affairs Committee, and his driver after failing to find Ishraque, it said.

The letter says that Ishraque's brother Ishfaq was tortured. "We condemn such brutalisation and harassment of the family members of BNP politicians, which is a blatant violation of human rights."

Regardless, the BNP remains resolute in its movement to ensure a free, fair, and inclusive election under a neutral election-time government.

"Our movement to restore democracy and voting rights will continue; our resilience will not falter even one bit; and together with the people of Bangladesh and our partners from the democratic world, we will ensure the resignation of this tyrannical regime. We want to emphasise that our ongoing movement to restore democracy and voting rights will remain peaceful and non-violent."