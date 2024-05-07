UP polls: BNP urges voters not to go to polling stations tomorrow

BNP today urged voters not to go to the polling stations tomorrow (Wednesday) to cast their votes in the first phase of Upazila Parishad (UP) polls.

"The upazila polls will start tomorrow and will be held in four phases. We call upon everyone to tell your relatives, brothers, and sisters all over the country not to go to the polling stations," said BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The BNP leader also said no one should support the dummy elections to the upazila parishads. It's a sham, farcical, and fraudulent voting. People won't participate in the polls."

Just a day before the first phase of UP polls, Rizvi came up with the remarks while distributing leaflets -- containing BNP's call to boycott elections -- to pedestrians, drivers, and passengers in the capital's Banani area.

Rizvi said the country's people turned down the dummy national election on January 7 arranged by the current usurper government.

"The regime is once again going to conduct sham elections to upazilas. But those who believe in democracy will also boycott this upazila election."

He said the country's people have no interest in going to the polling stations since the government has snatched their right to franchise.