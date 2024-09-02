Nowfel among 512 sued over vandalising, looting Ctg BNP office

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel, former education minister, and former Chattogram City corporation mayor AJM Nasir Uddin among 512 others have been sued over vandalising and looting the city's BNP party office on August 4.

Former MP for Chattogram-10 constituency Mohiuddin Bacchu is also among the accused.

Azahar Uddin Rocky, joint secretary of Enayet Bazar Ward Swechasebak Dal, filed the case today naming 162 individuals, including Nowfel and others, and 300 to 350 unnamed persons for attacking, looting, and vandalising the BNP's Kazir Dewri Nasiman Bhaban Party office.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Police Station SM Obaidul Haque confirmed the case.

In the case statement, former ward councillors and leaders from AL, Jubo League and BCL, equipped with firearms, gathered in the Kazir Dewri area on August 4 during the mass uprising of students and people against the Hasina-led government.

Following the orders of Nowfel and others, the armed men opened fire and detonated crude bombs in front of the party office, creating panic. At one point, they vandalised and looted valuables from the party office worth Tk 5,00,000, added the case statement.