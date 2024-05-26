Move to confiscate Benazir’s assets an eyewash: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday claimed that the move to freeze bank accounts and confiscate all assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed is nothing more than an "eyewash".

"Do you think the government's intelligence agencies were unaware of the incidents involving Benazir Ahmed... They surely knew, but didn't take any action," Rizvi said.

He said the decision to freeze Benazir's accounts and seize all assets stemmed from international pressure and public discourse.

He also claimed that the government would protect Benazir -- as during his tenure as IG of Police and DG of Rab -- he indulged in killings and extrajudicial executions of opposition leaders and committed crimes against humanity as per its directives.

"Will Sheikh Hasina forget this contribution? These officers, including (Benazir), played a bloody role in keeping this government in power by excluding the people and the voters. These officers are responsible for the illegal usurpation of power by Sheikh Hasina. So, how will she forget them? Now they're showing eyewash that they would not spare anyone. You will see that finally, nothing will happen," he observed

Rizvi said the government will divert people's attention in a different direction after some day by creating another incident.

Association of Engineers, Bangladesh (AEB), a pro-BNP platform, arranged the programme at Jatiya Press Club.

Earlier on Thursday, a Dhaka court ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate all assets and freeze 33 financial accounts of former IGP Benazir Ahmed in connection with the allegations of corruption brought against him.

Rizvi also slammed former Army Chief General Aziz Ahmed for his role in the 2018 national election.

He alleged that the government cannot take any action against the wrongdoers since it has no accountability to the people.