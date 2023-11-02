Measures taken to attract foreign investment: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told parliament yesterday that the government has taken extensive measures to attract foreign investment.

The government is also working on to maximise the utilisation of domestic resources through ensuring internal stability, the premier also said.

In a scripted answer, Hasina, also Leader of the House, said five investment development agencies have been constituted in the country to attract foreign investment.

Those were Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Bangladesh Economic Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (HTPA), and Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).

She mentioned that One-stop Service has been introduced in these agencies to facilitate investment, while plans have been taken to make all the offices providing investment services fully online and digitised.

Besides, the government is providing various financial and non-financial incentives to the investors, Hasina said, adding that the government has plans to give special incentives to the production of import substitute products.

She mentioned that the industrial projects registered with BIDA enjoy import duty exemptions and incentives.

Plans are also being framed to attract investment in the blue-economy sector, the premier added.

A total 40 new locomotives, equipped with Auxiliary Power Uni (APU), will be added to the Bangladesh Railways for the first time in Bangladesh in a bid to reduce usage of fuel and maintenance cost, she said in reply to a query.