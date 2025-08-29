Latif Siddique harassed, handed over to cops

Former minister and expelled Awami League leader Abdul Latif Siddique and Dhaka University Prof Sheikh Hafizur Rahman were detained yesterday after a group identifying themselves as July Fighters harassed the two, among others, during a discussion and handed them over to police.

The discussion, titled "Our Great Liberation War and the Constitution of Bangladesh", was organised by a platform called Mancha 71 at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium. Dr Kamal Hossain, one of the framers of the constitution and president emeritus of Gono Forum, was expected as chief guest.

The event, scheduled for 10:00am, began an hour late. Soon after Prof Hafizur's speech, the group entered the hall, chanting slogans such as "July weapons, rise again", "Grab the League, fill the jails" and "July fighters, unite and fight".

The group tore the banner and blocked participants inside. Around 12:15pm, they handed over Latif, Hafizur, journalist Manzurul Alam, and at least 15 others to police, who took them away in a van. Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner Asaduzzaman was present.

Police later confirmed that Latif Siddique and others were in Detective Branch custody throughout the day. Last night, DB chief Md Shafiqul Islam told this newspaper that a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act would be filed against the former lawmaker and 15 others.

Earlier, Prof Hafizur said in his speech, "We can see that plans are being made to throw away the country's constitution. Behind this are Jamaat–Shibir and the National Citizens Party. Under Professor Yunus' leadership, they are dishonouring the freedom fighters."

Soon afterwards, the group identifying themselves as July Fighters stormed the venue.

Latif Siddique later told reporters, "I didn't know there would be any problem here. I have no connection with the Awami League. I came only because I was invited."

Al Amin Rasel, a member of the group, said, "We are July Fighters. Here, corrupt leaders of the Awami League, Jubo League, and banned Chhatra League were gathering and plotting. We will not tolerate this."

Shamim Hossain, a Jamaat leader from Paltan Thana who accompanied the group, added, "A quarter is trying to pit 1971 against 2024. Those gathered here are involved in the 2024 killings, some are even accused in cases. We handed them to police instead of taking the law into our own hands."

Among other participants were former secretary Abu Alam Shahid Khan and Mancha 71 Coordinator Prof Abdullah Al Mahmud.

Around 12:45pm, DMP DC (Crime & Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam told reporters that Latif Siddique was brought to the police station but "no decision had been made yet" as checks were underway if he was accused in any cases. Shahbagh Police Station OC Khalid Monsur later said they might be taken to the DB office.

In a statement issued in the evening, DRU strongly condemned the attack, saying its members were harassed while trying to stop the group.

DRU President Abu Saleh Akon and General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel urged action, calling the incident "unacceptable".

The Communist Party of Bangladesh said in a statement that the "mob violence by the July Fighters at an event on the Liberation War" was condemnable.

"In reality, they are obstructing the 2024 uprising's democratic aspirations. They must be prevented," CPB President Mohammad Shah Alam and General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said in the statement.

Mahmudul Hasan Manik and Nur Ahmad Bakul, acting president and acting general secretary of Bangladesh Workers Party, also condemned the attack. In a statement, they demanded the immediate release of Siddique and others, blaming the government for failing to prevent unlawful mob violence.

Prof Anu Muhammad, in a Facebook post, termed the incident "fascist violence" and criticised the government's inaction.

He wrote, "Whenever the topic of Liberation War or freedom fighters comes up, some people get provoked. Yet, police take the victims, not the mobsters, into custody. Without government support, such incidents could not continue one after another."

He urged the authorities to stop shielding the perpetrators.