Khaleda being taken to Evercare as health deteriorates

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is being taken to the Evercare Hospital in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area.

Khaleda's medical team decided to take her to the hospital for treatment as her condition deteriorated suddenly, said ABM Abdus Sattar, her personal assistant.

The former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and problems in her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on March 13 due to a deterioration in her physical condition. She returned to her Gulshan residence the next day after undergoing a health check-up.

Khaleda was freed from jail on March 25, 2020, after the government suspended her jail sentence for six months.

She walked out of prison at a time when the world was hit by the Covid pandemic.

On February 8, 2017, the BNP chief landed in prison after a special court in Dhaka jailed her for five years in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30 the following year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal in the case.

The former prime minister was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment.