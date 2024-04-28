'It’s a move to hide graft'

Rizvi about BB restrictions on journos

The move to restrict journalists' access to Bangladesh Bank offices was made to hide the corruption of Awami League MPs and their close associates, alleged BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today.

Speaking at a demonstration, he said, "Journalists have now been restricted from entering the Bangladesh Bank so that they can't divulge information about looting and corruption. Because criminals always want to hide their sins," he said.

A group of former lenders and members of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Swechchasebak Dal staged the demonstration in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office demanding the unconditional release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and party leaders.

Mezbaul Haque, spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, announced on Thursday that journalists will now require a specific permit to visit its building.