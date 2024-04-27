Has Chhatra Union lost its past glory?

Bangladesh Chhatra Union celebrated its 72nd anniversary yesterday.

Established in 1952 by student leaders who spearheaded the Language Movement, this organisation's activists have played vital roles in shaping the socio-political landscape of Bangladesh, from the struggle for language rights to the arduous journey towards liberation.

In independent Bangladesh, they have fearlessly confronted autocratic regimes, demanding justice and upholding democratic principles.

However, many now believe the organisation is just a shadow of its former self. For the last three years, the organisation has been divided into two factions due to a dispute over leadership.

During the Pakistani period, the Chhatra Union split in 1965, with Rashed Khan Menon and Matia Chowdhury leading two rival factions. In 1994, the organisation experienced another split, but the counter-committee was short-lived.

Many within Chhatra Union blamed unwanted interference from the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) for the body's latest split.

When there was a disagreement over leadership before the last council, CPB leaders sat down with Chhatra Union activists and proposed a supposed roadmap for forming a new committee, they added.

Such interference by CPB is against the student body's charter, they said.

However, former president of the student body and ex-VP of DUCSU, Mujahidul Islam Selim said Chhatra Union is on the right track. Selim remains optimistic that the current divisions will be resolved soon.

But Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury and Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, a teacher at International Relations Department of DU, have a different point of view.

They said the entire society is currently affected by depoliticisation, leading talented students to lose interest in politics. Chhatra Union is also affected by this, they observed.

"Student politics is in its final decline. The range of thinking among student leaders is narrowing. The internal divisions are disheartening," Prof Serajul remarked.

Regarding the current Chhatra Union, Tanzimuddin Khan said, "The political philosophy this student body is supposed to practice is not being upheld, distancing it from its glorious history. The root cause of the crisis is the prevalence of individualistic interests over organisational ones."

Rageeb Nayeem, president of a faction of Chhatra Union, said, ''Unity is the only option for leftists worldwide. Those who don't want a united leftist resistance are behind the current division of Chhatra Union."

When asked what the success of Chhatra Union has been in the last five years, he said, "There is no shortcut to success. Besides, what's the measurement of success?"

"We held nationwide protest rallies against rape in 2020, including a long march towards Noakhali, which garnered widespread support. The establishment of anti-sexual harassment cells on campuses stemmed from our 2015 movement. The successful 'Ducsu Chai' movement led to Ducsu polls after a 29-year hiatus."

"Our activism spans campuses across Bangladesh. We have members from both public and private universities, as well as from schools and colleges. We are committed to continuing our movement."

Dipok Sil, president of another faction of the Chhatra Union, claimed that the split within the student body is part of a larger conspiracy aimed at weakening the anti-government resistance.

"In the past few years, I have made several attempts to resolve the situation according to our constitution, but unfortunately, they have not been unsuccessful," he added.

He said Chhatra Union continues to play a major role in student movements when compared to other student bodies.