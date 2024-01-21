Govt will be forced to resign: Moyeen Khan

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan today said the Awami League government will be forced to quit power at any moment as it has no "foundation" and "public support".

"I would like to clearly say that this government was defeated through the farcical election on January 7," he said speaking at a discussion.

Moyeen said people are the foundation of the government.

"As this foundation has slowly moved away, the Awami League is now standing on nothing. There's no ground beneath their feet. This regime will be forced to leave at any moment."

Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal arranged the programme at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), making the 88th birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Moyeen called upon the country's people and the leaders and activists of the opposition parties to get ready to make more sacrifices to make their movement for the restoration of democracy and people's right to vote a success.

The BNP leader said their party believes that they will be able to restore democracy and people's voting rights through a peaceful democratic movement.

"We believe in rules and democratic processes... BNP does not believe in the politics of logi-baitha (stick-oars). This is the difference between Awami League and BNP," he said.