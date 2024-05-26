Govt remains alert so no journo faces harassment: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government remains alert so that no journalists face any harassment.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said this while addressing the founding anniversary programme of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on the premises of DRU at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.

Quader also urged the journalist community to remain alert so that none undermine the noble profession of journalism by practicing ill-journalism.

"Many people, who don't know journalism or report, enter government offices. They are not journalists. Everyone should remain alert about these kinds of fake journalists," he said.

He also said the AL government never opposes criticism, as it purifies itself.

DRU president Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo chaired the programme, conducted by its general secretary Mohiuddin.

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, spoke on the occasion.