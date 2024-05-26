Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government will bring back BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who has been sentenced in the court of Bangladesh.

The prime minister said discussions have been held with the British government regarding Tarique's extradition.

"We will bring him back from wherever he is residing and execute the sentence of the court," she asserted.

Hasina, also Awami League president, made these remarks while exchanging greetings with the newly elected chairman, vice chairman, and members of Gopalganj's Kotalipara Upazila Parishad at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

She described Tarique as an accused in the 10-truck arms case, convicted in the grenade attack case, and a corrupted figure.

"Wherever he is, we will bring him back. We have already discussed with the British government to return this convicted fugitive to Bangladesh. We will bring him and execute the sentence," she reiterated.

Hasina emphasised that the people of Bangladesh do not want to see militants and arsonists in power again.

"If the punishment of this black sheep can be executed, the people of this country will be freed from the hands of militancy and arson terrorists," she said, recalling the BNP-Jamaat arson terrorism in 2013, 2014, and 2023.

The prime minister reaffirmed her commitment to bringing back both Tarique and the convicted murderers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who are absconding abroad.

She emphasised that carrying out their sentences is essential for ensuring the peace and security of the people and continuing the country's economic progress.

"And we are working with that goal," she concluded.