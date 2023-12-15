Govt 'more dangerous than an autocrat': Moyeen Khan

BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan today alleged that the current Awami League government is more dangerous than an autocratic ruler.

Speaking at a discussion, he also said democracy now in Bangladesh is dead even 52 years after the country's independence.

"The present government doesn't care about a fair election as it thinks it has popularity among the people of Bangladesh. They also think why is an election necessary when a one-party government stays in power?," the BNP leader said.

He also said the government is going to hold a lopsided national election on January 7 by sharing seats among the candidates of Awami League and its alliance partners.

"The problem is that when a government pretends to be democratic, it becomes more dangerous than a dictator. That is the reality," the BNP leader said.

Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), arranged the discussion titled "Great Victory Day: Aspirations for the Democratic Bangladesh and Current Context" at Jatiya Press Club, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day.

Moyeen, a BNP Standing Committee member, said the government identifies itself as a democratic government while brands BNP as a terrorist party by carrying out false propaganda to mislead people and the democratic world.

"I would like to say that the government will not be able to gain any thing with such false propaganda. They won't be able to survive by resorting to lies," he said.

He said the people of Bangladesh sacrificed their lives and shed their blood in the Liberation War with an objective to establish democracy. "But the irony is that now after 52 years of independence, we see democracy is dead in Bangladesh. What could be a bitter truth than this," the BNP leader said.