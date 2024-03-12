Govt hostage to syndicate: GM Quader

The government has failed to control the price hike of essentials, said Jatiyo Party Chairman and Leader of the Opposition GM Quader, adding that the government itself has become a hostage to the syndicate.

He made the remarks while talking to journalists in Rangpur yesterday.

"Most of the country's products are import-dependent. Many businessmen in the country do not have the ability to import, only businessmen with money can do so, and many are taking this opportunity. Also, most of those who are involved in importing from outside are at the government's policy-making level. This has already formed a syndicate," said GM Quader.

All these have caused the government to be hostage to the syndicate, he said.

"The government can not control the price hike now, even if it wants to. Without competition among traders, it is not possible to control the market," he added.

Regarding JP's recent crisis, GM Quader said those who are involved with the split in JP are outsiders. Kongkon Karmaker, Monday, 11 March 2024