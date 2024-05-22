Govt doesn't care about sanctions: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the government does not care about the sanctions imposed by the supporters of genocide.

"The government does not have any headache over sanctions of those who have been giving support to genocide and the killing of children in Palestine," he said.

Quader was speaking at a meeting organised by the AL's Culture Affairs Sub-Committee at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

The meeting was arranged to decide its action plan in observing the AL's 75th founding anniversary on June 23.

Quader said Israel has so far killed 35,000 innocent Palestinians. They are carrying out the killing avoiding the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Resolution, which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Criticising BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for his statement over the killing of Anwarul Azim, Quader said BNP leader Salahuddin remains safe in friendly-country India.

Quader urged Fakhrul not to play blame game of politics about the friendly country.