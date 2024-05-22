Govt to blame for sanctions: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today alleged that the government is responsible for the sanctions imposed by the US on former army chief General Aziz Ahmed.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he said sanctions imposed on a former army chief is a matter of great shame for the nation.

"This regime is responsible for the sanctions. This has happened as they tried to use the army unfairly. They used the army for various purposes," Fakhrul said.

He said there is no option but to remove the current regime from power to establish a pro-people government.

Referring to the US sanctions on some Rab officials, the BNP leader said the government did not learn any lessons from it.

Replying to a question about the upazila elections, the BNP leader said he did not see any enthusiasm among people as they have no interest in voting.

About the recovery of the body of ruling party MP Anwarul Azim, Fakhrul said when a lawmaker went missing going to India, neither the Bangladesh government nor the friendly country India could give any information about it. "Then what are we to believe?"

He also said their party is not even certain if there was any foul play behind the death of the MP in India.