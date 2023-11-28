Four-time MP Rustom dropped from JP’s Pirojpur-3 nomination

Jatiya Party has dropped the name of Rustum Ali Faraji, who was elected Pirojpur-3 lawmaker on four occasions, from its nomination list for the 12th parliamentary election.

Rustom was elected from the Awami League (AL) alliance in the 11th national election held in 2018.

But yesterday, JP nominated Masrakul Azam Rabi from the party instead of Rustum.

Rustum was elected lawmaker from Pirojpur-3 for four times -- twice from JP, once from BNP, and once as an independent candidate.