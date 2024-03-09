First city polls under new AL govt today

Cumilla to see race between AL MP’s daughter, 2 expelled BNP leaders; 2 AL loyalists to fight it out in Mymensingh

The Election Commission yesterday began distributing polling materials from the Circuit House premises in Mymensingh city, which goes to polls today. Photo: Prabir Das

Mymensingh and Cumilla cities go to polls today to pick their mayors and councillors, just two months after the Awami League formed a new government.

As the ruling party is not officially participating in the elections, six of its leaders -- two in Cumilla and four in Mymensingh -- are running for mayor as independents. The BNP boycotted the polls and two of its expelled leaders are running for mayor in Cumilla.

There are over 5.66 lakh voters in the two cities where polling will begin at 8:00am and close at 4:00pm without a break. Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be used in both places.

CUMILLA

The main competition is between Tahsin Bahar Suchona, daughter of AL lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar, and Monirul Haque Sakku, an expelled BNP leader who was elected mayor twice before.

As incidents of clashes took place in the run up to the polls, additional police, Rab and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) members were deployed.

Since Suchona's father Bahar is a four-time lawmaker who has substantial control over AL activists, 34 of the 36 councillors campaigned for her, locals said.

Cumilla city AL, of which Bahar is the president, has announced Suchona as the candidate of the AL.

Bahar also joined his daughter's campaign trail violating the electoral code of conduct.

"For Bahar, the election is now a battle to protect his pride. If his daughter does not win, Bahar may lose some of his influence over the city politics," said Anisur Rahman, a trader in the Kandirpar area.

Party insiders say there is also an "anti-Bahar group" among the local activists.

Former lawmaker Anjum Sultana, daughter of late Afzal Khan, a long-time political opponent of Bahar, is leading the 'anti-Bahar' faction. She is an executive member of Cumilla city AL.

On the other hand, Sakku, who was expelled from the BNP in 2022 for taking part in the city polls, is vying for the mayor. He lost the 2022 election only by 343 votes.

Cumilla city was considered to be a stronghold of Sakku as he won two consecutive city elections held in 2012 and 2017. However, Sakku lost to AL's Arfanul Haque Rifat in 2022, when another expelled BNP leader Nizamuddin Kaiser bagged almost 30,000 votes.

Although BNP forbade its activists to work for any candidate as the party is not participating in the polls, many BNP leaders and activists have campaigned for Sakku.

MYMENSINGH CITY CORPORATION

The major fight in this city is likely to be between Ekramul Haque Titu, the incumbent mayor, and Sadequl Hoque Khan Milky Tazu, an advisor to the district AL.

Titu, also the president of Mymensingh municipality AL, and three other leaders of the party are running for mayor. Only one contestant is not from the ruling party.

After the establishment of the city corporation in 2018, Titu became the first mayor the following year. He had no competition whatsoever. This time, he is going to face challenges from three fellow mates and a candidate from the Jatiya Party.