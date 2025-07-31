Fascist forces waiting on govt slip-up

Says Tarique

Any wrong decision by the government could allow fascist forces to be rehabilitated into politics and put the country's democratic journey at serious risk, said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Fascism, extremism and radicalism can raise their heads, he said at a protest rally organised yesterday by the Dhaka District unit of BNP at Sreepur in Ashulia.

Subsequently, he urged the interim government to remain extremely careful.

"I want to draw the attention of the interim government to the fact that the fallen, fugitive, defeated and ousted fascist forces are lurking in the shadows, waiting for an opportunity to return to politics despite the blood of hundreds of martyrs."

Stating that a section of the interim government might be using evil tactics instead of working to return the country's ownership to its people by handing over power to their elected representatives.

"There is a question among the people about whether the interim government is showing the wisdom and farsightedness needed in determining election priorities."

Anyone wishing to govern the country must listen to its people.

"People from all walks of life did not continue their movement just to hand over state power to a few individuals," Tarique added.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged all political parties not to create divisions over minor issues, so that the country's path to democracy is not disrupted again.

Calling for unity among all, he said: "Our appeal is that we do not create such a situation over minor issues that gives fascist Hasina a chance to return to the country. We request that all political parties work together to quickly resolve the problems we have and return to a democratic system. Let us establish a people's government through an election," he added.

"Demand Justice, Exemplary Punishment for Hasina"

At the event, which was organised to commemorate the victims of the brutal Ashulia incident during the July uprising, family members demanded exemplary punishment for Sheikh Hasina and recognition of those who were killed during the movement.

Bodies were burned near the Ashulia Police Station on August 5 last year.

Shahina Begum, mother of Sajjad Hossain Sajal, said: "They burned my son alive. Why is the killer Hasina in India? I want her brought back to Ashulia, hanged publicly just as my son was killed -- and then burned to death."

Selina Begum, mother of Gazi Russel, said: "Sheikh Hasina must be brought before the public and held accountable -- she must be given exemplary punishment."

Rina Akter, wife of the Bayozid who was burned to death in front of Ashulia Police Station, said: "My one-and-a-half-year-old child is still searching for his father -- I cannot bring his father back. The way Hasina and her accomplices killed my husband -- they should be punished in exactly the same way."

Swapan Munshi, father of Arafat Munshi, said: "They shot and killed my son, who was an eighth-grade student. I want justice for my son's killing. Hasina and the leaders and activists of the Awami League must be brought to face trial in this country."