BNP struggles to rein in the rogues

Launches drive to weed out unruly leaders, activists

Despite repeated warnings from the top leadership and disciplinary measures, the BNP appears to be failing to maintain control over its rank and file, with leaders and activists across the country allegedly involved in crimes ranging from extortion to rape and murder.

With the next general election on the horizon, the party is now preparing to launch what it calls a "cleanup drive" to axe rogue elements from its ranks.

Whenever something happens, the BNP's name is immediately dragged into it. Many such incidents later turn out to be false. — Salahuddin Ahmed, Standing Committee member

At the same time, BNP leaders argue that the party is being unfairly blamed in several cases.

Over the past 11 months, 349 incidents of political violence took place across the country, leaving 87 people dead and 3,929 injured, according to rights group Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK). BNP and its affiliated organisations were linked to 323 of these incidents, which claimed the lives of at least 77 BNP men and injured 3,653 others.

The party's affiliated bodies Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal have recently expelled five activists in connection with the brutal killing of Lal Chand alias Sohag, a scrap metal trader who was attacked in broad daylight in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

The murder, allegedly tied to extortion and rivalry over control of the local scrap trade, sparked outrage. Five suspects have been arrested so far.

Other recent high-profile cases include an attack on a police station in Lalmonirhat, the rape of a woman in Bhola's Tazumuddin upazila, the harassment of a former chief election commissioner, and the assault of two women at a Dhaka restaurant and bar. All of these made national headlines and drew criticism across social media.

In Lalmonirhat, BNP activists reportedly attacked the Patgram Police Station and forcibly took away two men who had been sentenced by a mobile court. The party later removed the joint convenor of the Patgram municipal unit of Jubo Dal and a former upazila BNP member for their alleged involvement.

When contacted, Patgram upazila BNP President Shapikar Rahman admitted the challenge of controlling such a large organisation. "The BNP is a big party. We cannot say that everyone is innocent. We are giving instructions at the district level for leaders and activists not to get involved in criminal activities, yet these are being violated," he said.

The party also took action against those involved in the Bhola rape incident. BNP's Bhola district unit Member Secretary Raisul Alam, however, said the party is not responsible for the crimes committed by individual members. "We are not encouraging any of these incidents. In a large party, there will always be a few bad people, but the party cannot be held responsible for their crimes," he said.

MEASURES FAILING?

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for breaches of discipline. "We, as a party, have decided in principle to take drastic action whenever a party member is involved in any disciplinary violation. Where possible, we are also handing them over to the law. Additionally, we call upon the government to deal with these matters strictly," he told The Daily Star.

Activists of the BNP and its affiliated organisations allegedly became involved in a string of violent and criminal incidents at the local level following the ouster of the Awami League regime through a mass uprising in August last year.

In response, the BNP claims to have taken disciplinary action like expulsion against more than 5,000 members, ranging from central leaders to grassroots activists. But those measures seem to be inadequate.

According to a report released last week by Human Rights Support Society, at least 529 incidents of political violence took place across the country between January and June this year, leaving 79 people dead and over 4,124 injured.

Of these, 302 incidents resulted from BNP's internal feuds, which left 2,834 injured and 54 dead. Over 140 of the other incidents involved clashes between BNP activists and members of other parties.

The report found most of the violence occurred over establishing local dominance, taking revenge, disputes over party committees, extortion, and grabbing land or property.

Prof Dilara Choudhury of Jahangirnagar University's political science department said, "The BNP is not solely responsible for such incidents." She pointed to the country's fragile law and order situation as a contributing factor.

Despite the party's tough rhetoric, she noted, the BNP often targets only those directly involved in misconduct while ignoring the local leaders under whose watch such activities occur.

Echoing this, writer and political analyst Mohiuddin Ahmad said the problem is hardly unique to the BNP. "The condition of all major political parties is more or less the same," he said.

"Whichever party is in power, or appears likely to come to power, tends to attract a group of miscreants. Everyone knows this; it's not even an open secret anymore. And without them, the party doesn't function and can't be run."

NO CHAIN OF COMMAND?

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has repeatedly asserted that the party is taking the strongest possible action against members involved in wrongdoing.

"The BNP is the only party that does not stay in denial -- that is, if someone from our party is involved in wrongdoing, we take action against them," he said during a virtual address from London on February 22.

Days later, at an extended party meeting on February 27, Tarique instructed leaders to stay away from criminal activities. During that same session, at least 105 party leaders spoke of ongoing issues within the organisation, including extortion, land grabbing, and tender manipulation.

But the warnings appear to have had little effect. Between March and June this year, 35 BNP members were killed and 1,105 injured in 409 incidents of internal conflict, according to rights group ASK.

The continued unrest points to a deeper organisational problem, namely, the absence of a functioning chain of command, say analysts.

"Tarique Rahman has taken responsibility and is now leading the party. But distance is a factor. He is leading from afar," said Mohammad Mojibur Rahman, a teacher at Dhaka University.

"While he issues stern warnings in his speeches, I believe that if he were present in the country and able to directly control the chain of command, such incidents would have been less frequent."

Face-to-face interaction, he added, plays a critical role in maintaining party discipline. "Direct communication matters to both leaders and activists as it helps ensure a proper chain of command. I wouldn't say there's no control at all, but managing such a large organisation is never easy."

Mojibur warned that continued internal unrest, if left unchecked, could erode public trust and negatively impact the party's prospects in the upcoming national election.

'CLEANUP CAMPAIGN'

BNP leader Salahuddin said the party has launched a "cleanup campaign" to get rid of its rogue members, spanning from district leadership down to the grassroots.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Salahuddin described how the social fabric was damaged during the Awami League rule, where state power was maintained through a culture of fear. "That toxic culture has seeped into every tier of society. Those same elements may have infiltrated various political parties or may be used by someone or the other. This cannot be changed overnight."

To address this, he said, strict instructions have been issued to scrutinise the party ranks carefully and to identify anyone involved in misconduct. "For this, we are conducting a survey from the grassroots level."

He also alleged exploitation of political blame games. "Whenever something happens, the BNP's name is immediately dragged into it. Many such incidents later turn out to be false," he said.

Pointing to a perceived double standard, Salahuddin added, "You don't really see anyone speaking out the same way about incidents like the killing of a Jubo Dal activist in Khulna or the stabbing of an imam inside a mosque."

On accusations levelled at the BNP without inquiry, he cited the Muradnagar incident as an example. "On the first day, it was alleged that BNP was involved. Investigation showed that the incident was actually a dispute between two brothers, and one of them was affiliated with the Chhatra League."