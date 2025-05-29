Get ready to ensure polls by December

Tarique tells BNP leaders, activists at youth rally

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said the next general election must be held by December and called on party activists and leaders to prepare to ensure that.

"This is our call to the interim government: the national election must be held by December. We once again want to say: the polls will be held by December," he said, while virtually addressing a mammoth youth rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters.

"Prepare to ensure that the election is held by December. [Decide] who will run the country and who will be your representatives," he added.

Tarique stressed the need for visible preparations by the government for the election. "In the past one and a half decades, about 3.5 crore new voters have been added to the voter list. These new voters have not yet had the chance to vote in any national election and elect their preferred candidates as public representatives.

"We want to see a government that is free from fascism, directly accountable to the people through their votes."

Tarique alleged attempts being made to delay the election. He said the government had yet to announce an election date despite being in office for 10 months. Caretaker governments in the past on the other hand had successfully organised general elections within three months.

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

"The fate of the election is trapped in a cycle of innovative conditions like the so-called small and large-scale reforms," said the BNP leader.

He said people have already begun to believe that certain individuals, both within and outside the government, might have a hidden agenda for stalling the polls in the name of reforms.

Jointly organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal, the rally titled "Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth" was scheduled to start at 2:00pm.

Tens of thousands of leaders, activists, and supporters started thronging Naya Paltan in large processions from Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Faridpur since early morning.

Dressed in bright green, yellow, and red T-shirts and caps, they chanted slogans and waved flags.

The slogans mentioned BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman, whose death anniversary is on May 30, and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

A stage was set up directly opposite the BNP's central office, while many supporters occupied roads in adjacent areas, effectively bringing traffic to a halt. Heavy congestion was reported in many areas, with the crowd stretching as far as Motijheel.

Major thoroughfares witnessed tailbacks stretching for kilometres. Many commuters sweated inside packed buses, while others had to walk long distances.

Starting his speech after 5:00pm, Tarique emphasised the interim government's most valuable asset, its neutrality and credibility.

"Do not take any steps that would destroy the people's trust," he said, asking the government "not to turn pro-democracy citizens and political parties into opponents".

"If any of you [government advisers] wish to remain in power, resign from the government and join with the people. Run in elections. If you get the people's mandate, then assume government responsibility again."

Referring to a court verdict that cleared BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's path for taking oath as Dhaka South City Corporation mayor, Tarique said Ishraque was obstructed from taking charge by those who "showed no respect for the law".

He asked how much reform can people really expect from those who don't respect the law. "This is the same authoritarian mindset we've seen before."

He concluded his speech with a slogan: "Not Delhi, not Pindi, not any other country; Bangladesh first."

Addressing the rally, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas alleged the interim government was "rotten from the top to bottom" and could "cause more harm than the Awami League if it remains in power".

"In these nine months, we have received nothing from this government -- only disdain," he said, claiming most members of the government are "not even citizens of the country".

On the proposed humanitarian corridor to Myanmar's Rakhine, Abbas said, "There's no need to weigh profit and loss. We just want to remain as we are."

Abbas said, "What are you doing with Saint Martin's Island, the corridor, and Starlink? Do you think we don't understand? We do. Don't take the people of this country for fools."

Salahuddin Ahmed, another Standing Committee member, said, "We wanted election, not resignation [of Yunus]. But the people of Bangladesh have seen the drama over resignation. We want a roadmap for the national election."

He warned that ignoring democratic demands would mark "an unfortunate chapter in history".

Photo: Amran Hossain/Star

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, another member of the BNP policy-making body, warned that the election issue "must not be taken lightly".

"This is a tsunami of youth. They are delivering a clear message for democracy," he said.

Regarding disagreements in the consensus commission's dialogue, he said, "If consensus is lacking, it is the people who will solve the problems."

Presided over by Jubo Dal President Monayem Munna, the rally was also addressed by senior BNP leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, among others.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who is in Bangkok, shared a photo of the youth rally on Facebook. "We asked for a roadmap. It's been 10 months. You've spoken about everything except a roadmap. This omission seriously calls the intentions of the interim into question. As our acting chairman has clearly stated, December it is," he wrote.

Thousands gather for a youth rally outside the BNP’s central office in the capital’s Nayapaltan yesterday. Photo: Amran Hossain

PROMISES

Addressing the party leaders and activists, Tarique said, "I want to say repeatedly, go to the people. Try to know their expectations, try to understand their hopes, win the hearts of the people. Because the people are the source of all political power of the BNP."

Tarique said if the BNP assumes power, they will work on transforming the population into human resources through employment-oriented education, development of cottage and small industries, maximum use of information technology in rural development, creating employment opportunities through extensive training, and formulating short- and long-term plans to develop skilled manpower.

The BNP leader mentioned plans to introduce family cards for the poor and farm cards for marginal and landless farmers. He also talked about identifying sectors for job creation, introduce IT and vocational education in schools and colleges, include sports in the curriculum, and initiate foreign language education.

He said the BNP would launch government-run courses to produce plumbers, electricians, mechanics, dental hygienists, and medical technicians.