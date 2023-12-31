Fakhrul's bail petitions to be heard on January 9

A Dhaka court today set January 9 for hearing the bail petitions in nine cases filed against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir over political violence in the capital centring BNP's rally on October 28.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury fixed the date, following defence petitions submitted before the court on Thursday, Fakhrul's lawyer Sheikh Shakil Ahmed Ripon told The Daily Star.

On December 18, the High Court directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose the bail petitions of Fakhrul in connection with the nine cases after a writ petition was filed challenging legality of a magistrate court's refusal to accept the petitions.

The cases were filed with Paltan and Ramna police stations on charges of killing a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police on October 28.