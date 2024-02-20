Fakhrul meets Khaleda after release from jail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who walked out of jail four days ago, met with party Chairperson Khaleda Zia last night.

Fakhrul went to Khaleda's Gulshan residence around 8:00pm and had a more than hour-long meeting with the party chief, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told UNB.

As the BNP secretary general was freed from jail after a long time, he paid a courtesy call to Khaleda, Sayrul added.

He said Fakhrul left Khaleda's residence after the meeting around 9:30pm.

Earlier on February 15, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and party Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were freed from jail on bail after nearly three and a half months of their arrest before the 12th parliamentary election.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Dhaka court granted bail to both Fakhrul and Khasru in connection with a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during a BNP rally on October 28 last year.

The case was filed by the police on October 29, accusing 59 BNP leaders and activists, including Fakhrul and Khasru.

In total, 11 cases were filed against Fakhrul and 10 against Khasru related to the violence during the rally. Fakhrul was detained on October 29, and Khasru on November 3, both from their residences in Gulshan.