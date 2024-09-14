Fakhrul calls for vigilance to thwart AL cadres

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged the people of the country to stay vigilant against Awami League cadres, who are lurking like hyenas and may launch violent attacks at any moment.

Speaking at a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar, he also urged all political parties not to succumb to the plots of associates of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who aim to divide the people.

The BNP leader called upon the interim government to provide appropriate compensation and allowances to the families of those who were killed, maimed, or wounded in democratic movements against Hasina's regime over the past 16 years.

"Our Swechchhasebak Dal President SM Jilani was injured in an attack in Gopalganj yesterday (Friday). His wife was also injured while one leader was martyred. This attack manifests that they are still lurking like hyenas and may strike at any moment. We must resist their attacks," he said.

BNP arranged the rally to pay homage in memory of those who lost their lives in the recent student-led mass uprising and the struggle against authoritarianism over the past 17 years.

Fakhrul said democracy-loving people have carried out movements by sacrificing their lives and enduring severe repression over the last 16 years, including last July and August.

"I extend my greetings and salute to those martyrs of the democratic movement who gave their lives and to those who have been injured or maimed," he said.

He also praised the leaders and activists of BNP who, despite numerous provocations and temptations, have remained steadfast and continue to work for the protection of the country.

Stating that the current interim government was established through struggle and significant sacrifices, Fakhrul said the expectations of the people from this administration are sky-high.

He said the people believe that this government will create a democratic environment and a level playing field, and reform democratic institutions to the extent necessary for establishing a democratic state and society through a meaningful and fair election.

Fakhrul also urged the government to withdraw all the cases filed against opposition leaders and workers during the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina.

"On the eve of International Democracy Day, we want to pledge that we will work together to transform Bangladesh into a true democratic state and strengthen its institutions... In the days ahead, let us not look back. Instead, let us move forward in favour of democracy, the people, and humanity. Let this be our pledge today," Fakhrul said.