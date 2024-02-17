Fakhrul advised to rest at residence

With a fragile health condition and various symptoms of illness, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today visited a doctor at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital (BSH) in Shyamoli.

Professor Shamsul Arefin, a specialist in the gastroenterology department of the hospital, prescribed him the necessary medicines and asked him to receive the treatment staying in his Gulshan residence, said BNP Vice-Chairman Dr AZM Zhaid Hossain.

"The BNP secretary general was sick while in prison. He has lost nearly 6kg weight and developed various symptoms," Zahid said.

"His physical condition is now stable and he is being treated at home. He will have to visit the hospital again next Thursday for follow-up treatment."

Fakhrul and party Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were freed from jail on bail after nearly three and a half months of their arrest before the 12th parliamentary election.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Dhaka court granted bail to both Fakhrul and Khasru in connection with a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during a BNP rally on October 28 last year.

The case was filed by the police on October 29, accusing 59 BNP leaders and activists.

In total, 11 cases were filed against Fakhrul and 10 against Khasru related to the violence during the rally. Fakhrul was detained on October 29, and Khasru on November 3, both from their residences in Gulshan.