Cost of AL nomination forms for nat'l polls almost doubled

The nomination seekers of the ruling Awami League will now have to pay nearly double the amount they paid last time to collect nomination forms for the upcoming national election slated for January.

In the previous election, the aspirants paid Tk 30,000 as a security deposit for each candidacy. Now, they have to pay Tk 50,000 to collect the forms.

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party, revealed the information at an unscheduled meeting at the central office of Awami League in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue.

"Selling and submission of nomination forms of Awami League will be done at the AL central office. Those who will collect our nominations will have to deposit Tk 50,000," said Quader.

Asked when the distribution of nomination forms would start, Quader said, "We will let you know when we will start it. We have started making preparations."

The general secretary also said that the nomination aspirants can collect and submit their nomination forms online.

This means, nomination seekers will not be required to come to Dhaka to collect and submit their forms.

The party made the decision in a bid to stop infighting among nomination-seekers during the collection and submission of nomination forms. The decision also aims to ease the pressure that the party office staff faces at the time, said party sources.