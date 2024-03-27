Continue fighting for your voting rights, democracy, Fakhrul urges people

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called upon the people, especially the youth, to strengthen their fight for establishing democracy and voting rights.

He said this at a discussion meeting organised by BNP on the occasion of the Independence Day at the Engineers Institute auditorium.

He said the only duty of BNP is now to make people aware of their rights and mobilise them in the struggle for establishing democracy in the country.

Fakhrul said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman restored multi-party democracy in the country, while the party's current chairperson Khaleda Zia fought against an autocratic regime for nine years and established democracy in the country.

He said we have been fighting against a fascist regime for the last 15 years, and during this period about 22 BNP leaders and activists killed, 60,000 were charged with false cases.

The opposition leader said the ruling AL has established not only a fascist regime but apartheid too in the country. They have demolished houses of BNP leaders and activists who are now fleeing from one place to another. They destroyed the businesses of BNP leaders and activists.

Fakhrul also alleged that many young people are not getting government jobs as they are being identified as children of BNP leaders and activists.

The ruling AL is distorting the history of the country's independence as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy.

The AL is once again going to establish one-party rule, he alleged.

Those who fought against Pakistan in 1971 had only one motto -- to establish democracy in the country, Fakhrul said.

After independence AL destroyed the nation's dream by forming BaKSAL (The Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League) and now they are also doing same thing, Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader said AL government uses the state apparatus to stifle the voices of democracy.